Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are married

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

It’s official: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are married!

The actress’ rep confirmed the exciting news to E! News, after she called Bader her “husband” in a sweet social media post.

Sharing a photo of them together, the Mean Girls star wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world.

“Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she continued.

”I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏”

Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader in November, by sharing photos of the pair showing off her ring.

She captioned the post: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us