It’s official: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are married!

The actress’ rep confirmed the exciting news to E! News, after she called Bader her “husband” in a sweet social media post.

Sharing a photo of them together, the Mean Girls star wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world.

“Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she continued.

”I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏” Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader in November, by sharing photos of the pair showing off her ring. She captioned the post: “My love. My life. My family. My future.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)