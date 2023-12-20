Lili Reinhart gets candid about her mental health battle as she reveals what ‘saved her life’

Lili Reinhart has revealed how her beloved pet Milo has helped her through her “darkest battles” with depression.

Taking to Instagram, the actress told her 26.5 million followers how she “would not be here” without her rescue pooch.

Lili shared a snap of Milo wearing a red bow tie, and urged her followers to adopt a rescue dog ahead of Christmas.

The Riverdale star wrote: “I’m not sure I’d be here today without my Milo. Through my darkest battles with depression, he has been my angel.”

“Here’s a gentle sign, if you’re looking for one, to rescue a dog (if you’re able to). Best decision I ever made.”

The actress’ famous friends took to the comments to share their love for the gorgeous pup.

Vanessa Morgan called the adorable pair “angels,” while Madeleine Petsche commented: “WE LOVE MILO.”

In an interview with Nylon, the Charlie’s Angels actress previously opened up about her “exhausting battle” with depression.

Lili said: “It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years. Some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”

She also revealed that she felt like a “prisoner” while shooting season five of the hit CW show Riverdale.

In an Instagram Story in May 2021, she admitted: “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression.”

Lili – who has also been diagnosed with OCD – gave a gentle reminder to her “fellow warriors” that it is okay if you don’t always feel up to the battle.

She added: “You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”

Lili dated her former Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse for three years until they split in 2020.

In a post shared on Instagram in August 2020, Cole wrote: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.”

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.

“Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️.”

In April 2020, Lili took to her Instagram Stories to tell people how her dog Milo had been attacked.

Starting the video, Lili said: “So this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it, but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog Milo…”

“I was taking him out today to get some exercise – I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that – but he was attacked by another dog.”

“And it was pretty bad. So I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery,” Lili confessed through tears.

“He has a pretty deep wound on his neck. And God, it was just a very horrifying experience.”

“I’ll keep you guys updated on how he’s doing, but keep him in your thoughts please. Thanks guys,” the Riverdale star added.