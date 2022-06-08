Kylie Minogue reflects on her trademark battle with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Minogue has reflected on a trademark battle she had with Kylie Jenner.

In 2014, Kylie Jenner attempted to claim ownership of the name “Kylie” in the United States.

However, KBD, and Australian business representing Kylie Minogue, filed an opposition to have the then 18-year-old’s claim rejected in 2016.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer said the battle “was just business”.

She reflected: “When I was named Kylie, I think I had met one person older than me who was called Kylie, so [it was] kind of unusual.”

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done. We came to an agreement.”

The 54-year-old also said there was no bad blood between her and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, and admitted she would “love to meet” the Kardashian clan.

The opposition, filed on behalf of the Australian native, argued that she had been active in the entertainment since 1979 and known by her first name since her debut album ‘Kylie’ was released in 1988.

It also stated that the website domain “www.kylie.com” was registered to Kylie Minogue in 1996 and has been in operation since 1998.

The opposition described Kylie Minogue as an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist, known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie'”, and described Kylie Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a supporting character to her half-sisters.”

However, when speaking to Rolling Stone in 2018, Kylie Minogue cringed at the wording used in the opposition that was filed.

She said: “Can you imagine me saying that? That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So, I genuinely hope that it’s understood: That certainly did not come from me.”

Kylie Jenner’s claim to trademark the name “Kylie” was officially rejected in 2017.