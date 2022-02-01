Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday message for granddaughter Stormi as she turns 4

Kris Jenner has shared a sweet birthday message for her granddaughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together on February 1, 2018, after a secret pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Kris shared a sweet photo of Stormi, and wrote: “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives!”

“Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.”

“You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother.”

“I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo” she added.

The post comes two weeks after Stormi and her cousin Chicago’s joint birthday party.

Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, turned four on January 15th and both parents splashed out for the joint event which was a Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed bash.

There was a giant ball pit, a face-painting stand, colourful balloons, an ice-cream truck, and a candy shop at the event.

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis, showed off her baby bump in a skin-tight pink jumpsuit with a matching jacket for the birthday bash.

Fans are convinced that the 24-year-old is expecting another baby girl with her rapper beau.

Her giraffe-themed baby shower featured some subtle pink details, leading fans to believe Stormi has a little sister on route.