Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Steph Shepherd reveals the real reason she was ‘fired’

Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, has revealed the real reason she was “fired” by the reality star.

The 34-year-old served as the Kardashian’s assistant for four years before she was let go by the Skims founder in 2017.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Steph discussed her bond with the TV personality, despite the pair parting ways professionally.

“Well, I got fired,” Stephanie confessed.

“It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word.”

“I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us.”

The Future Earth founder admitted that she needed a change in her professional life.

“It was kind of, I think this theme in my life, where I’ve kind of just inherently felt like, ‘Oh, it’s time to move on here.”

“I don’t know if I have anything more that I can contribute to this,” she explained.

“And I think she probably felt that and saw that. She was like, ‘You need something more. You have this thing, pursue that. I’ll support you, whatever you need.'”

Now that the pair have parted ways professionally, Stephanie admitted that she has “never been closer” to the reality TV star.

“It was the most beautiful uncoupling,” she said.

“She still is someone I go to for personal and professional advice all the time.”