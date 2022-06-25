Kim Kardashian reveals the hilarious reason she’s widening the crotch of her SKIMS bodysuits

Kim Kardashian has revealed the hilarious reason she’s widening the crotch of her SKIMS bodysuits.

The 41-year-old announced the design change during a meeting with her SKIMS team, and said she was inspired by her sister Khloé Kardashian.

During a recent episode of their family’s new Hulu reality show, Kim’s younger sibling raised the issue while having lunch with their other sister Kourtney.

Khloe told Kim: “I do have a bone to pick with you … just about SKIMS, one thing… So, you know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?”

The 37-year-old then explained that the crotch part of the SKIMS bodysuits were too small for her, and said: “It’s a sliver… The vagina needs just a little more fabric, just a little wider.”

During a design meeting on Friday, Kim showed off the new bodysuit prototype on her Instagram Story, and said: “Khloé, you would be so proud.”

“I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys were making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, wider.”

“And we’re changing a few things for all the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for a really long time. Literally, in like a huge shapewear meeting right now.”

In another video, Kim said: “Just for you, Khlo. Widening it!”

She captioned the post: @khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!! I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for you #TheKhloeKut.”

Kim launched her shapewear brand SKIMS back in 2019, and it’s currently valued at $3.2 billion.