Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over her use of tanning beds

Kim Kardashian has defended her use of tanning beds on social media.

Earlier this week, the reality star came under fire after she posted a tour of her office on TikTok.

In the video, the mother-of-four revealed she had a tanning bed in her place of work, and said: “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed in my office!”

Tanning beds have long been criticised for causing severe skin damage, including various skin cancers.

Back in 2009, the World Health Organization classified tanning beds as “carcinogenic to humans”.

After fans took aim at Kim for promoting her use of sun beds on social media, the 43-year-old took to X to explain herself.

After Allure magazine tweeted, “Please, Kim Kardashian, Don’t Try to Normalize Tanning Beds,” Kim replied: “I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.”

I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often https://t.co/QuIvUgcZcZ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2024

While Kim has claimed sun beds help her skin condition, the National Psoriasis Foundation doesn’t recommend using them.

“Tanning beds in commercial salons emit mostly UVA light, not UVB,” the foundation has stated.

“The beneficial effect for psoriasis is attributed primarily to UVB light. NPF does not support the use of indoor tanning beds as a substitute for phototherapy.”

“The ultraviolet radiation from tanning beds and sun lamps can damage the skin, cause premature aging, and increase the risk of skin cancer.”