Kim Kardashian confirms major role in popular TV series

Kim Kardashian has landed a major role in season 12 of American Horror Story.

The TV personality will star opposite returning alum Emma Roberts, who has appeared in multiple seasons of the anthology series.

AHS creator Ryan Murphy said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy approached Kim about a possible role in the series after he was impressed by her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The upcoming 12th season is titled Delicate, and will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Emma Roberts joined AHS in 2013 with season 3’s Coven. She has also starred in the season instalments Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.