Khloe Kardashian reveals what plastic surgery she’s had

Khloe Kardashian has revealed what plastic surgery she’s had.

During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special on Sunday night, the 36-year-old admitted she was confident with her appearance before she started filming the show, but began to feel insecure after critics called her “fugly”.

Addressing the ongoing speculation about what cosmetic work she’s had done, the Good American founder told host Andy Cohen: “Everybody says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job.”

“Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

“I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox,” she explained.

“When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure. And then during the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.”

“I was so confident and secure before the show… I became insecure because of everybody else telling me.”

Back in April, an unedited photo of Khloe in a bikini went viral.

The reality star’s team asked the photo to be removed from multiple publications and social media sites, claiming it was “not intended to be published”.

Addressing the photo in a lengthy Instagram post, the mum-of-one shared two videos of her body.

She wrote: “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

The mother-of-one admitted the “ridicule and judgment” she’s faced her entire life has been “too much to bear”, including the constant comparison to her sisters. Khloe continued: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world.” “And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.” Khloe confessed she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there” and said: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and want to share is my choice.” The reality star said her family and friends tell her she’s beautiful every day, but said it needs to be “believed from within”. She concluded her statement by writing: “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”