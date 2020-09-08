Khloe Kardashian fans suspect the star is pregnant – after spotting ‘baby bump’

The mother-of-one recently rekindled her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian fans suspect the star is pregnant – after spotting ‘baby...

Khloe Kardashian has sparked pregnancy rumours, after fans of the reality star claimed they spotted a “baby bump”.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap celebrating Labour Day, posing on the beach in a bikini cover-up.

Fans flooded to the comment section of the photo, convinced that the mother-of-one is expecting again.

“I see baby bump,” one user wrote, with another commenting: “Baby #2 ??? ❤️”

The news comes after Khloe admitted she “doesn’t really care” what people think about her decision to rekindle her romance with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The basketball star was also accused of cheating on Khloe in 2018, while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

A source told Us Weekly: “At this point, Khloé doesn’t really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan.”

“She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion.”

The insider said Khloe is only concerned about “her little girl and raising her with her father, having him in her life, figuring out things with Tristan and having a healthy relationship dynamic across the board.”

Sources have also claimed that the Kar-Jenner clan have been “supportive” of her decision, as they “just want Khloé to be happy”.

Us Weekly confirmed Khloe and Tristan were back together in early August, following months of speculation.

At the time, an insider said: “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

