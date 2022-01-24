Kathy Griffin documents her first walk since undergoing lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin has documented her first walk since undergoing major surgery.

The comedian had part of her left lung removed last year after being diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in August.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 61-year-old shared a video of her heading out on a walk with her friend Jane Edith Wilson.

She said: “Hey guys I’m Kathy Griffin. I’m gonna go on my first walk today since my surgery. I’m a little nervous.”

First walk since surgery! Thx to my pal @JaneEdithWilson for goin w me. pic.twitter.com/cU3VeHvRVn — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 24, 2022

Sharing her diagnosis in August last year, Kathy wrote: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.”

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she continued. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” “It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin)

The comedian said she’s thankful she’s fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the “consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

Kathy concluded her statement by writing: “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”