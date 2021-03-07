The actress welcomed her first child with David Foster last month

Katharine McPhee shares first glimpse of her newborn son

Katharine McPhee has shared a first glimpse of her newborn son.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband David Foster last month, with her rep confirming the news at the time.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 36-year-old shared a sweet snap of her cradling her baby boy.

She wrote: “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy.”

Katharine and David, 70, tied the knot in June 2019, after first meeting in 2006 when she appeared on season 5 of American Idol.

David is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer.

The musician is also father to daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.