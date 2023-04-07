Kanye West sued by teachers who worked at Donda Academy

Kanye West is being sued by two teachers who worked at his private Christian school, Donda Academy.

According to PEOPLE, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers have alleged the school violated multiple Department of Education requirements and did not follow state regulations.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, also claims they were fired in March after they complained about the alleged code violations.

The documents allege the school employed teachers who were not trained to have Basic Life Support skills, and claims there was a “lack of safety” regarding students which led to bullying on campus.

“As an educator with over twenty-five years of experience and having served as the dean of two colleges, Hailey detected multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices at Donda Academy,” the lawsuit claims.

Hailey also states she complained to the director/principal of Donda Academy, Moira Love, on “at least three separate occasions”.

Hailey and Byers, who worked as third-grade and fifth-grade teachers respectively, also listed multiple “unusual rules” and policies that the school had – including a ban on wearing Adidas or Nike.

Another bizarre rule, they claim, was that children were served sushi for lunch every day.

“Additionally, throughout the entirety of Plaintiffs’ employment, the only lunch available for students was sushi, every single day,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Students were not allowed to bring any outside food or anything other than water. It was widely known that West spends $10,000.00 a week on sushi.”

The teachers are seeking more than $1 million in damages for lost wages and emotional distress. Kanye is yet to respond to the lawsuit.