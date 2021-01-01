Justin Hartley goes public with new girlfriend – 1 year after split from Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley goes public with new girlfriend – 1 year after split...

Justin Hartley has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend of eight months Sofia Pernas.

It comes one year after the This Is Us actor filed for divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Justin, 43, shared a photo with his former co-star on New Year’s Eve, writing: “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!”

The actor and the realtor split after two years of dating, with Chrishell claiming Justin told her of the divorce via text, saying she was completely “blindsided”.

In the new photo Justin and Sofia look happier than ever, dressing up together for the countdown celebrations.

The black and white snap shows the dolled up couple at home decked out in some dressy clothing as they posted a smiley selfie.

“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” Sofia wrote, hinting that the pair are living together.

The couple first met on the set of Young And The Restless in 2015 and they remained friends afterwards.

Justin and Chrishell married in 2017, with Justin filing for divorce in December 2019.

After Justin and Sofia’s romance was revealed, months after their split, Chrishell admitted she was heartbroken.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she told People magazine.

Whereas Justin told ET this summer: “I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind” alluding to no guilt regarding the breakup.

Chrishell has also moved on, and is now seeing Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe, after appearing on the US series.