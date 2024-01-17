Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari welcome their first child together

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2022, are now proud parents to a baby boy.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Josh and Audra posted a black and white snap of their newborn’s tiny feet – and revealed his unique name.

The couple have chosen to name their son Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, and he was born on January 11, 2024.

Josh and Audra first started dating in 2019, following his split from Fergie in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

The former couple share a 10-year-old son named Axl.

During an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger last year, the actor explained why he and Fergie decided to end their marriage.

The 50-year-old confessed: “I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.

“I made peace with that part of my life. She and I have a great relationship. Both raising that boy together. There wasn’t anything wrong with it. We had a great time.”

Josh also admitted his desire to move back to North Dakota, where he’s from, was one of their differences.

“The older I got, the more I wanted to come out [to North Dakota]. This is not for her. But I’ve got no hard feelings…I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human. I really am,” he said.

Josh has shunned the Hollywood lifestyle in recent years, taking up residence at a lakeside cabin in Minnesota with his wife Audra.

“I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets,” he explained. “Doing all the Hollywood stuff. Hollywood and L.A. and that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you if you’re not careful.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it. It was a lot. I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know?”

“It just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in. Having this place out here really allows me to get back to that kid that fell in love with nature, fell in love with the outdoors and being creative and just being active.

“That’s why Audra’s so great for me. We’re both hardcore North Dakotans…We both love lake life. We both love family. We both love kids.”