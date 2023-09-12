Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expecting their first child together.

The Safe Haven actor, 50, and the former Miss World America, 29, shared the happy news via Instagram on Monday.

The couple, who tied the knot last September, wrote: “Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍”

Josh confirmed his romance with Audra in October 2019 following months of speculation, when they were photographed kissing at an airport in Toronto.

One month later, Josh finalized his divorce from singer Fergie – who he split from in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Josh proposed to Audra last January, and they got married in North Carolina eight months later.

While this will be Audra’s first child, Josh already shares a 10-year-old son named Axl Jack Duhamel with Fergie.

Fergie showed her support for her ex by commenting on his and Audra’s pregnancy announcement: “I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”