Jamie Lynn Spears drops MAJOR hint about a Zoey 101 reunion

Jamie Lynn Spears has dropped a major hint about a Zoey 101 reunion.

The actress rose to fame on the hit Nickelodeon show starring as Zoey Brooks, following the teens life as she attends a fictional boarding school in Southern California.

The fourth and final series of the show aired in 2008, with fans of the show sharing their excitement as Jamie teased a reunion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared numerous cryptic blue and purple photos – the colours of the show’s logo – before tagging her castmates and writing: “WE’RE BACK! ARE YOU READY?!”

The theme song of the series, sung by Jamie Lynn, also begins with the line “Are You Ready?”

Jamie’s co-stars Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Chantel Jeffries and Chris Massey also shared the clip to Instagram, confirming a reunion.

No further details have been confirmed yet, but fans are already freaking out about the news, with one user commenting: “WHAT?!? 🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭 THE BEST NEWS OF 2020”.

Another wrote: “FINALLY SOMETHING GOOD IN 2020 #Zoey101 ❤️❤️”

The stars also playfully teased the return of the show on Twitter, starting a thread where they all tweeted a line from the theme song.

Ohh ohh I know you see me standn' here. #followmezoey101 #zoey101 — Sean Flynn (@Flynning) October 18, 2020

Ooh ooh ooh, you know I’ll always be your girl! Together we can see the world. #followmezoey101 #zoey101 — Erin Sanders (@ErinZariah) October 18, 2020