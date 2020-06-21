James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly suffer another miscarriage – after ‘brutal’ heartbreak last year

The couple shared the sad news on social media

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly suffer another miscarriage – after...

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have revealed they have suffered a fifth heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple had revealed last year that Kimberly had a “brutal” miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Dawson’s Creek actor shared the sad news.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant.

“This time, we kept the news to ourselves.”

“But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he continued.

After rushing his wife to hospital, the actor said he realised something important during the tragedy.

“The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed.”

“To all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone,” he added.

James and Kimberly have been married for 10 years and have five children together; Olivia, nine, Joshua, eight, Annabel, six, Emilia, four, and two-year-old Gwendolyn.

