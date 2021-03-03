Jacob Busch wishes Rebel Wilson a happy birthday – after confirming split last month

Jacob Busch has wisher his ex-girlfriend Rebel Wilson a happy birthday.

The billionaire and the actress confirmed their split last month, just months after they went public with their romance.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jacob shared a selfie with the Australian comedian to mark her 41st birthday.

Rebel revealed her new single status ahead of the Super Bowl last month.

Posting a glamourous photo of herself standing outside a trailer, the Pitch Perfect star wrote: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

A source close to Rebel told PEOPLE: “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

The couple regularly shared loved-up snaps on social media, enjoying lavish vacations in the likes of Mexico and Aspen.

Jacob is heir to the Anheuser-Busch’s $13.4 billion fortune, with the family business producing Budweiser beer.

The 29-year-old was previously in a high-profile relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, despite a 28 year age-gap.

