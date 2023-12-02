Home Alone stars reunite – just in time for Christmas

Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara have reunited – just in time for Christmas!

The pair are most known for starring in the festive hit, Home Alone, and portraying characters Kevin McCallister and Kate McCallister, respectively.

The former child star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was honoured with an emotional tribute by his co-star, Catherine.

Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin reunite at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Source: @enews) pic.twitter.com/RNcpggmFmX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 2, 2023

During the monumental event, Catherine said: “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a global sensation. Families worldwide continue to embrace the tradition of watching and cherishing it each year, and the credit for this enduring appeal undeniably goes to Macaulay Culkin.”

“Yes, it’s true.”

The 69-year-old continued: “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

“And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Walk Of Fame (@hwdwalkoffame)

The actor was seen wiping away tears after Catherine’s touching speech.

The 43-year-old went on to thank his fiancée Brenda Song, referring to her as “absolutely everything.”

During his speech he said: “I’d like to thank Brenda. You are not only the best woman I have ever known but also the best I have ever known.”

macaulay culkin and brenda song are so cute pic.twitter.com/MmCSOFqk6d — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 2, 2023

“You have given me all my purpose, and family, and, after the birth of our two boys, you have become one of my three favourite people.”

“To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” Macauley hilariously concluded, making reference to the iconic Christmas film.