Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera on second anniversary of her death

Heather Morris has paid tribute to Naya Rivera on the second anniversary of her untimely death.

Friday marked two years since the actress tragically drowned at Lake Piru in Southern California, while heroically saving her son Josey.

Naya and Heather played high school cheerleaders turned love interests, Santana and Brittany, on Glee – which ran from 2009 to 2015.

Taking to Instagram on July 8, the 35-year-old shared two photos of herself and Naya, and penned a touching tribute to her late friend.

“Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day,” she wrote.

Heather also reposted her Glee co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s tributes to Naya on her story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh)

Kevin, who played Artie Abrams, shared a photo of the actress posing on a boat, while soaking up the sun.

He wrote, “The best there ever was forever & ever ❤️.”

Jenna, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the show, shared a black-and-white photo of Naya as she danced carefree.

She simply captioned the post, “❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz)

On July 8 2021, Heather debuted a touching tattoo she got in honour of Naya on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera.”

“I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.”

“Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh)

Heather also shared a close-up snap of her new ink on her Instagram Story.

The actress had “tomorrow is not promised” tattooed on her forearm – which was one of Naya’s final tweets.

Just days before her tragic death, Naya shared a photo of herself on Twitter, alongside the caption: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing.”

“make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020