Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘hit-and-run’ ski crash trial turned into comedy musical

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “hit-and-run” ski crash trial has been turned into a comedy musical.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-two was on trial after being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that she skied “out of control” and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah back in 2016.

He claimed that Gwyneth collided with him “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

Mr Sanderson sought damages of $300k (€280k), having had his previous claim for $3.1 million (€2.89 million) dropped.

The original claim, filed in 2019, stated: “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

“Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Gwyneth later filed a counterclaim, for a “symbolic” $1, alleging that Mr Sanderson had hit her and delivered a full “body blow”.

Gwyneth took to the stand, and claimed she had been the “victim” in the 2016 incident.

When asked about the “losses” she herself suffered from the accident, the mom-of-two responded with her now infamous line: “Well, we lost half a day of skiing.”

The quote later went viral on social media, as fans poked fun at her unbelievable response.

The jury decided that Mr Sanderson was “100 percent” at fault for the 2016 incident, with the actress winning the trial and being awarded her “symbolic” $1 in damages.

The trial has seen been made into a comedy music, titled Gwyneth Goes Skiing, which will begin at North London’s Pleasance Theatre on December 13 and run until December 23.

The show’s description reads: “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar…”

“He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they – literally. Ouch…”

“Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

