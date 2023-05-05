Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the REAL reason she broke off her engagement to Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the real reason she broke off her engagement to Brad Pitt.

The former couple dated from 1994 until 1997, and got engaged when the actress was 24 years old.

The actress previously claimed they called off the engagement because she wasn’t ready for marriage.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Gwyneth explained her decision to call off the engagement.

“I had a lot of development left to do looking back, in hindsight,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper.

“In a lot of ways I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was like 40 years old.”

“And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t even really understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place like for what was right for me.”

Gwyneth continued: “I was always trying to adjudicate like what’s right for everybody else, being the sort of thermostat in the room like ‘Oh you know, it’s getting a little uncomfortable, let me cool it down. It’s getting cold let me warm things up!'”

“Always sort of outsourcing that and not giving myself like the dignity of being close to myself.”

“So when I look back, you know, I was really a kid – like really mores so than a lot of 22 or 23 or 24 years olds I would meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were, anything like that.”

“I was totally heartbroken when we broke up, but it was just the right thing at that time. But it was really hard.”

