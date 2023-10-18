Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she protected her children from the ‘trauma’ of her divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed how she protected her children from the “trauma” of her divorce from Chris Martin.

The Goop founder was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 until they “consciously uncoupled” in 2016.

In a new interview with Bustle, the 51-year-old revealed she spoke to other people whose parents went through divorce to learn more about the effect it had on them.

She explained that wanted to properly navigate her divorce from Chris in order to protect their two children – Apple and Moses.

Gwyneth told the publication: “I was very burdened by this idea that I can’t get divorced, and it’ll be a failure, and this is not the right thing for the kids and all that.”

“It weighed very, very heavily on me. My kids are great. They’re grounded and grateful and funny. But [Chris] and I both really did not want to have them experience the divorce as a trauma.”

“We knew that it would be hard, of course, but we didn’t want them to ever feel in the middle, or that one of us was slagging off the other one.”

Gwyneth went on to say: “At that time, I did a very me thing, which was when I knew I wanted to get a divorce, I did this data collection of talking to adults who had been products of a broken home.”

“Every single one of them said ‘I didn’t care that my parents got divorced. That wasn’t it. But the fact that they wouldn’t speak to each other, that they couldn’t both sit at a dinner table for my birthday…'”

“They said that was the most awful thing. You could see they held it with so much hurt and anger. I was like, ‘That’s what I’m never going to do.’ And we really didn’t,” she added.

Gwyneth married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Meanwhile Chris has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017.