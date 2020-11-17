Gwen Stefani shows off her stunning custom-designed engagement ring

Gwen Stefani has shown off her stunning custom-designed engagement ring.
The popstar announced her engagement to country singer Blake Shelton last month, after a five-year-romance.
A source told US Weekly at the time that Blake had the ring made especially for his fiancée, with jeweller Kathryn Money estimating the dazzling design would have cost above $500,000.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Gwen gave fans an up-close view of the ring.
Sharing news of the engagement at the time, Gwen shared a sweet snap of the couple to Instagram, writing: “@blakeshelton yes please! gx”.
Sharing the same photo, Blake wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”
The couple began dating in 2015, after meeting while judging the US version of the talent show The Voice.
Gwen was previously married to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years, before finalising their divorce in 2016.
The former couple share three children together, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.
Blake has also previously been married twice, to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, and to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.