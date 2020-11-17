Gwen Stefani shows off her stunning custom-designed engagement ring

The singer recently said "yes" to fiancé Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has shown off her stunning custom-designed engagement ring.

The popstar announced her engagement to country singer Blake Shelton last month, after a five-year-romance.

A source told US Weekly at the time that Blake had the ring made especially for his fiancée, with jeweller Kathryn Money estimating the dazzling design would have cost above $500,000.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Gwen gave fans an up-close view of the ring.

Sharing news of the engagement at the time, Gwen shared a sweet snap of the couple to Instagram, writing: “@blakeshelton yes please! gx”.

Sharing the same photo, Blake wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”