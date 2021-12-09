Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary reveals she secretly welcomed her first child

Kelly McCreary has revealed she secretly welcomed her first child with her husband Pete Chatmon two months ago.

The actress, who plays Dr Maggie Pierce in Grey’s Anatomy, gave birth to a baby girl named Indigo Wren on October 3.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the birth, the 40-year-old said: “We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital.”

She continued: “Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely.”

“Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!. As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days.”

“We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai,” the new mum added.

“Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course,” Kelly admitted. “Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt.” “I am grateful for an incredibly supportive family and community and so lucky to have several close friends who are also new moms and are sharing this journey with me. I want to model wellness and mindfulness for Indigo, so I’m also integrating as much of those practices back into our schedule as I can, which is good for us both.” Kelly met her director husband on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, and the couple tied the knot in 2019.