Gossip Girl star reflects on her marriage with husband Adam Brody: ‘We just make it work’

Leighton Meester has opened up about her marriage to Adam Brody.

The couple tied the knot in secret back in 2014 and have since welcomed daughter Arlo, 8, and a son whose name has yet to be revealed, in 2020.

The Gossip Girl star has sat down with E! News and revealed the “secret” to her “normal marriage” with The OC star.

The 37-year-old told the publication that the pair have a normal relationship “with all the good and the bad.”

“We just make it work,” Leighton said.

“We’re super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another.”

“We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship.”

The pair have starred in numerous films and tv shows together, most recently in Netflix’s River Wild.

However, the couple have kept their relationship low-profile over the years, having yet to release the name of their three-year-old son.