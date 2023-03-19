Ad
Gina Rodriguez welcomes her first child with husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez has welcomed her first child with her husband Joe LoCicero.

In photos published by Page Six, the Jane the Virgin star was spotted walking around Los Angeles with her newborn baby strapped to her chest.

The actress has not yet announced the birth of her baby on social media, or revealed the baby’s gender.

Gina announced her pregnancy on her 38th birthday last July.

Alongside an emotional video documenting her pregnancy, she wrote:  “This birthday hits different. ❤️”

Gina and Joe got married in 2019, three years after they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

