Famous friend of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss claims Ellen scandal ‘put him under a lot of pressure’

Todrick Hall has claimed his friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was put “under a lot of pressure” by The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s “toxic workplace” scandal.

The popular DJ tragically died by suicide last month, at the age of 40.

Back in 2020, a number of Ellen’s current and former staff members alleged they were subjected to a “toxic work environment” while working on the show.

The controversy sparked an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, which resulted in the firing of her show’s top producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

The allegations sparked a wave of online criticism against Ellen, with some directed at Stephen for standing by the talk show host.

During an interview with Page Six, Todrick said: “People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman’, and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand.”

“Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take,” he continued.

Remembering his late friend, the dancer added: “He was just somebody who always supported me.”

“He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together.”

Stephen became the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, and was made a co-executive producer on the show in 2020.

But in May 2021, Ellen announced that she was ending her talk show after 19 years.

At the time, the talk show host insisted her decision had nothing to do with the toxic workplace allegations.