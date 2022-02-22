Everything we know about Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s ‘feud’ with Barbie Ferreria

The highly anticipated finale of Euphoria season two airs in the US on Sunday, February 27, and it will air in the UK and Ireland the following day.

The award-winning drama, which features a stellar cast, follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendship, love, and sex.

While fans of the show are loving the new season, they couldn’t help but notice Barbie Ferreria’s character Kat Hernandez has barely been in it.

When season two premiered last month, there were rumours that Barbie had gotten into an argument with the show’s writer and creator Sam Levinson.

The rumour was started by infamous Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, who shared tip suggesting that Barbie was upset with the way Kat was being written.

They claimed that as a result, “Barbie got into it with [Sam] on set and left one day. He then cut a lot of her lines.”

Barbie also did not attend the show’s premiere last month, which added more fuel to the rumours.

Although neither Barbie nor Sam have addressed the feud speculation, the show’s leading lady Zendaya did confirm in a recent interview that an original script for season two was almost completely scrapped by Sam.

She told The Cut: “There are very few things that remain in the version you’re now seeing. The things that didn’t make it definitely needed to die.”

The season finale of Euphoria will join NOW TV on Monday, February 28 and it will also be available to watch at 9pm that day on Sky Atlantic.