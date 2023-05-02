Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian returned to the Met Gala on Monday night, marking the 10th time she’s attended the star-studded event.

The 42-year-old stunned in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry, which was made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

The gown, which took 1,000 hours to craft, perfectly fit the theme of the night – honouring the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 aged 85.

Speaking on the carpet, Kim told Vogue: “I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

While her outfit was designed to honour Karl, fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between her Met Gala look and the first time she posed for Playboy in 2007.

The iconic shoot, which saw her draped in pearls, featured in early episodes of her family’s E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

