Emily Ratajkowski fuels romance rumours with actor and comedian

Emily Ratajkowski has fueled rumours she’s dating actor and comedian Eric André.

The model, who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, is currently on holidays with the 35-year-old in the Cayman Islands.

In photos published by Page Six, the rumoured couple were spotted locking lips as they enjoyed cocktails by the beach.

'Friends with benefits' Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André make out on vacation https://t.co/ni9h8Vdtlh pic.twitter.com/YErqeHl8hf — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2023

A source told the outlet that the pair have been staying at the luxury Palm Heights hotel “for a few days.”

An eyewitness said: “Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh.”

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation. They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

Emily and Eric were first linked earlier this month, when they were spotted enjoying a date night in New York.

A few weeks prior to this, Emily was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer outside her apartment in NYC.

The 31-year-old has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian, who she shares a son with.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester Apollo, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Following her split from Sebastian, Emily was linked to comedian Pete Davidson after they were spotted on a string of dates.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Emily and Pete were “getting a little more serious.”

But just days after that report, the model was spotted on another date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The Gone Girl star was previously spotted kissing Orazio back in October.