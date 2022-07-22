Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh found dead aged 44

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh has been found dead at the age of 44.

The actress and musician played Big Mama Thornton in the critically-acclaimed movie, which was directed by Baz Luhrmann.

According to police officials, Shonka was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, which she shared with her two young children, on July 21.

BREAKING: No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 21, 2022

It’s understood no foul play is suspected in her death.

The actress’ only film credit is Elvis, but she also appeared in the music video for Doja Cat’s song ‘Vegas’ from the movie’s soundtrack.

The film, which stars Austin Butler as the rock ‘n’ roll icon, was released earlier this year and has already been tipped for Oscar glory.

The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (played by Olivia DeJonge).