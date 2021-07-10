The rapper went all out for the occasion

Drake rents out entire stadium for romantic date with new beau

Drake rented out Dodger Stadium for a romantic dinner date with his new beau Johanna Leia this week.

The 34-year-old was spotted wining and dining the 40-year-old model at the empty stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday by ABC7 News.

Reporter Chris Christi was flying over the stadium in a helicopter when he spotted the pair enjoying a private dinner.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Johanna was seen wearing a Dodgers jersey, and the pair were seated at a white table decorated with flowers.

The 40-year-old is the mother of Sierra Canyon High School basketball player and UCLA commit Amari Bailey, a teammate of LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

The rapper often attends games with LeBron to cheer on his son, leading fans to believe that’s how he met Johanna.

