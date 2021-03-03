Dolly Parton sings her hit song Jolene as she receives her Covid vaccine

The singer donated one million dollars to help fund the Moderna vaccine

Dolly Parton has received her coronavirus vaccine.

The country music icon shared a video of her getting the jab with her Instagram followers, singing a new version of her hit song Jolene before getting vaccinated.

The 75-year-old sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

The singer has been credited with helping fund the Moderna vaccine, after donating one million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the video, Dolly said: “I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while. I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it.”

“I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that?”

“But anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal.”

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot,” she urged her fans.