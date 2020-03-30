Demi Lovato accidentally confirms new romance in live stream blunder

Demi Lovato has accidentally confirmed her new romance by crashing a live stream.

The pop sensation appears to be dating actor Max Ehrich.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating, but an online blunder by the couple has confirmed that they are spending time together.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Max was live streaming to his audience of one million followers last night, when Demi walked into view.

Demi walked over to her new man, who was performing at the piano, and wrapped a blanket around his shoulders.

The Disney channel OG did not notice her error until she realised that Max had mouthed “I’m on live! I’m on live,” when she moved into the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxEhrich (@maxehrich) on Mar 29, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

The new couple looked stunned at the blunder before laughing as Demi disappeared from view.

They have been rumoured to be dating after being spotted spending time together in Los Angeles.

Demi has also left flirty comments on Max’s Instagram photos.