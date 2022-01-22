Christina Aguilera shows her support for Britney Spears after she slammed her on social media

Christina Aguilera has shown her support for Britney Spears, just two months after she slammed her on social media.

During a new interview with Enrique Santos, the 41-year-old said she would “love” to connect with her former pop rival.

The Dirrty singer said: “I would love to [speak with Spears]. I would always be open to that.”

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for,” she continued.

“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her.”

“Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”

Christina, who starred in Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club with Britney when they were children, also said she would “always be there” for her.

“I love being able to connect like that with other women,” she explained.

“It’s very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

The news comes just two months after Britney publicly slammed Christina for “refusing to speak” about her terminated conservatorship.

Back in November, the singer was asked if she’s spoken to Britney since she was freed from her conservatorship during an interview on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a clip from the interview, a member of Christina’s team jumped in and said: “No we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry, thank you though, bye!”

Before walking off, the 41-year-old pulled a face and said: “Can’t… but I’m happy for her.”

Clearly annoyed by Christina’s response, Britney posted a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story, and slammed her former friend for not speaking up.

The pop singer wrote: “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!!!!”

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you…yes I do matter!!!!!”

After slamming Christina on her Instagram Story, Britney then posted a clip of Lady Gaga being asked about her conservatorship while doing press for her new film House Of Gucci.

In the clip, Gaga said: “The way she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.”

“I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” she added.

The 40-year-old wrote: “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

After Britney’s conservatorship was terminated on November 12, Lady Gaga posted a tribute to her on social media.

She wrote: “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empower so many people and still does.”

“I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today. you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU.”

