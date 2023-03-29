Chris Pine reveals whether he’ll reprise his role for The Princess Diaries 3

Chris Pine has revealed whether he’ll reprise his role for The Princess Diaries 3.

The actor played Nicholas Devereaux, the love interest of Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis, in the franchise’s second film.

Last November, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a third instalment of the beloved 2000s movies is in the works.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the LA premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris admitted he would return to the franchise if asked.

He told the publication: “Yeah, I’m here! I’m here for it. Give me give me a phone call or an email.”

It has not yet been confirmed if Anne has signed on for the next instalment.

However, the 40-year-old previously told Entertainment Tonight: “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it.”

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

But last year, Julia said the time for a third film featuring her has passed, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time: “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass.”

“[For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible,” the Sound of Music star added.

It is understood that the third film will continue the story in The Princess Diaries and the sequel Royal Engagement rather than rebooting the series.