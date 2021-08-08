Caitlyn Jenner and Meghan Markle’s half-brother confirmed for celebrity version of Big Brother

Ten other celebs have also been confirmed for the series

Caitlyn Jenner and Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas have been confirmed for the celebrity version of Big Brother in Australia.

Big Brother VIP, which is set to premiere later this year, will see twelve celebs check into Big Brother’s first-ever luxury hotel – where their every move will be watched.

The reality series will be hosted by Sonia Kruger, and will see one winner will walk away with $100,000 for their nominated charity.

The line-up was confirmed on Saturday – which includes actor Bernard Curry, model Ellie Gonsalves, fashion designer Imogen Anthony and Married At First Sight star Jessika Power.

Former AFL Captain Dayne Beams, content creator Josh Carroll, Big Brother 2021 star Danny Hayes, reality star Luke Toki, NRL Superstar Matt Cooper and former political aide to Donald Trump Omarosa will also join Caitlyn and Thomas to complete the line-up.

In a teaser for the show, which was released on Sunday morning, Thomas says: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother, I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

“I told Prince Harry that I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

Caitlyn says: “I won Olympic gold. I grew up with the Kardashian group. I can handle anyhing.”

“Big Brother, I’m coming for ya,” she added.

Katie Hopkins was axed from the Big Brother VIP line-up last month, after she joked about breaking quarantine rules on social media.

