Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for ‘making her cry’ in infamous 2003 interview

Britney Spears has slammed Diane Sawyer for “making her cry” in a 2003 interview.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer revealed she was “in shock” at the time of the interview as she had recently split from Justin Timberlake, and said she couldn’t talk to anyone “for a very long time”.
The 40-year-old wrote: “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”
“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”
“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward. I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad [Jamie Spears] and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”
In a statement to PEOPLE, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten denied Jamie’s involvement in the interview, saying he was “completely uninvolved” in its planning.
He said: “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview.”
“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
Britney continued the post by saying she was “a baby” at the time, but now she knows how to stand up for herself.
Referring to one of Diane’s interview questions, Britney wrote: “She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!!”
As for the “shopping problem” Diane asked her about, the Toxic singer said: “I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life. And she can kiss my white ass.”
In recent years, Britney’s spending was restricted by her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated by a judge in November.
Britney continued: “And no I’m not embarrassed to share this… well maybe a little. But I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my ass off for them.”
“I’m embarrassed for the State of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never sending me a dime.”
“I’m embarrassed for all of them and I’m sad for them because I know my value and worth now… and they LOST ME!!!”
Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.
A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.
The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.