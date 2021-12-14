Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for ‘making her cry’ in infamous 2003 interview

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward. I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad [Jamie Spears] and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten denied Jamie’s involvement in the interview, saying he was “completely uninvolved” in its planning.

He said: “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview.”

“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Britney continued the post by saying she was “a baby” at the time, but now she knows how to stand up for herself.