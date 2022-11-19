Ad
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcome their first child together

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko has welcomed their first child together.

The rapper shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a carousel of photos, the 34-year-old wrote: “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound.”

 

“Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son,” the rapper continued.

“💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

TMZ reported that the couple were expecting their first child together back in July.

 

Big Sean and Jhené first started dating in 2016.

However, they briefly split in 2019.

Singer Jhené shares a daughter with singer O’Ryan.

