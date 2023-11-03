Behati Prinsloo announces gender of third child with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo has revealed the gender of her third child with Adam Levine.

Speaking on an episode of the podcast, The Mother Daze, the 35-year-old revealed that she gave birth to a son.

The model joined hosts Teresa Palmer and Sarah Wright Olsen to discuss the birth of her three children with the Maroon 5 singer – Dusty Rose, 7, Gio Grace, 5, as well as her new baby born in January.

The Namibian model talked the hosts through the delivery of her third child, explaining that the family had moved to Santa Barbara, California, and that their newest little one arrived “10 days past” his due date.

The model detailed that she opted not to have an epidural or a water birth.

She said: “My doctor at a certain point was like, ‘I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything.. this is it.'”

“She was like, ‘It’s up to you… nobody’s putting pressure on you, do what you feel.'”

“I was like, ‘I feel really good… I think I’m… just gonna go with this feeling right now,'” the model explained.

“At one point they’re like, ‘Do you want to get in the water?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet,'” Behati exclaimed.

Earlier in the podcast, the model also revealed that it took time for her to fall pregnant.

“It actually took longer than expected, so we were kind of like also thinking maybe that’s a sign. You know maybe we’re good, and then of course I get pregnant,” she explained.