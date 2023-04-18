Bebe Rexha addresses ‘upsetting’ commentary about her weight

Bebe Rexha has addressed “upsetting” commentary about her weight.

The singer took to Twitter on Sunday to share a screenshot of a TikTok video, where the trending search bar inside the comment section read: “bebe rexha weight”.

The 33-year-old wrote: “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

Responding to Bebe’s tweet, one fan wrote: “You are perfect and beautiful Bebe! I’m sending you an extra huge hug for any, even tiny bit this upset your heart!”

Another wrote: “this is heartbreaking. why does something always have to mention weight when it comes to females. i’ll never understand it. we love you bee.”

The songstress previously spoke about her body image and how her weight impacted on her confidence in a TikTok video shared back in 2021.

She said at the time: “So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am…ish.” “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed. It’s not just about that. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body,” Bebe added.