Barack Obama shares heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her state funeral

Former US President Barack Obama has shared a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch sadly passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral took place in Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Alongside a video shared to social media this afternoon, Barack wrote: “Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen.”

Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022

The 61-year-old continued: “Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity.”

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing.”

In the video, Barack admitted the Queen reminded him of his grandmother “in manner”, adding: “Very gracious, but also no nonsense. Wary sense of humour. She could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle.”

He went on to praise the Queen for her “kindness” and “thoughtfulness”.

The current US President Joe Biden attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday along with The First Lady Jill.