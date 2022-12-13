Austin Butler makes shocking revelation about his role as Elvis

The highly anticipated biopic about Elvis Presley, simply titled Elvis, was released in June.

Austin Butler plays the legendary music icon in the film, alongside Tom Hanks who portrays the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager.

Austin went to extreme lengths to portray the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and admitted he didn’t see family for three years because of the role.

The actor had around 18 months before they began filming the biopic, and said Elvis was the “only thing” he ever thought about.

“During Elvis, I didn’t see my family for about three years. I was off in New York prepping with Baz [Luhrmann] and then I went to Australia,” Austin told Variety.

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody – and when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis.”

Although he enjoyed filming the biopic, Austin admitted he got wrapped up in playing Elvis and lost sight of his own personality.

“You can lose touch with who you actually are, and I definitely had that when I finished Elvis,” he told GQ magazine.

Austin is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, December 17 alongside Lizzo.

