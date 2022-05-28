Another Selling Sunset star has launched her own real estate agency

Maya Vander has announced the launch of her own real estate agency.

The Selling Sunset star shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a photo of her new team members.

She captioned the post: “Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team! 👏 👏 👏 👏 So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we’re taking over! 🌇.”

“We are all working hard & pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate,” she added.

The 40-year-old also urged people to follow her business page @themayavandergroup on Instagram.

In the comments section, Maya’s co-star and former boss Jason Oppenheim showed his support by writing, “Yes maya!!!!👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️.”

At the end of Selling Sunset’s fifth season, the real-estate agents at The Oppenheim Group hosted a goodbye lunch for Maya before she made a more permanent move to Miami.

The mother-of-two previously split her time between Miami and Los Angeles, where the series is filmed.

At the time, Maya said she wanted to spend more time with her kids Aiden, 3, and Elle, 2, whom she shares with her husband David Miller.

The news comes after Christine Quinn launched her own firm called RealOpen.

The 33-year-old quit The Oppenheim Group earlier this year, after her co-star Emma Hernan accused her of trying to bribe a client.

The mother-of-one has since started her own business with her husband Christian Richard.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Christine said although she no longer works for the Oppenheim Group, she has no plans to quit filming Selling Sunset.

In fact, the real-estate agent has revealed producers knew for a year and a half that she planned to start her own company.

“It wasn’t a convenient storyline that Christine went off and started her own brokerage. That’s not good TV,” she continued.

Instead, Christine has claimed producers decided to “get creative” and come up with a more dramatic reason for her exit.

Enter Christine’s co-star and former love rival Emma Hernan, who alleged at the end of season five that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 not to work with her.

The 33-year-old has insisted the drama was concocted for the cameras, including the meeting she seemingly blew off with Jason and Mary during the final episode.

Christine said: “When I heard about it, I was just completely shocked. I understand they have to make creative television, but no. There was no scene where I was supposed to show up at the office, and the clock is spinning and waiting.”

“Like, nope. You guys didn’t call me into the office that day. That’s cute, though.”

Christine didn’t appear on the recent Selling Sunset reunion, where her previous boss Jason Oppenheim said she no longer “has a place” at his luxury brokerage.

He said: “I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this. We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it.”

“Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing…”

“There are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now there is no place.”