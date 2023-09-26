Angus Cloud’s mother recalls the heartbreaking moment she found him dead

Angus Cloud’s mother has recalled the hearbreaking moment she found him dead.

The late 25-year-old, best known for playing Fezco in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, sadly died at his home in Oakland, California on July 31.

The actor’s death came just days after he buried his beloved father, who was his best friend, in Ireland.

Last week, the Alameda County Coroner told PEOPLE that Angus died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

The Euphoria actor had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death.

Angus’ mother Lisa Cloud was the one who found him dead at their California home, slumped over on his desk in his childhood bedroom.

Pointing at her late son’s wooden desk, Lisa told PEOPLE: “This is where my boy passed away.”

Lisa revealed she thought Angus had fallen asleep working on his heart, before the heartbreaking realisation that he wouldn’t wake up.

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him – mouth to mouth – and I was compressing him,” she recalled.

“I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away,” she revealed through tears.

“I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

Lisa recalled Angus being “so beautiful and creative,” revealing: “He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room.”

The Euphoria actor’s death was confirmed by his family on July 31, who said in a statement at the time: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

Days later, Angus’ mother Lisa said her son’s death wasn’t “intentional” in a post shared on Facebook.

She wrote: “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she continued.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Lisa also said although her son may have “overdosed accidentally and tragically,” it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”