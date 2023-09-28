Angelina Jolie makes heartbreaking confession about her split from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has made a heartbreaking confession about her split from Brad Pitt.

The former couple, who share six children, decided to end their two-year marriage in 2016 after 12 years together.

The Hollywood stars have since been embroiled in many legal battles – including a custody case involving their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

During a new interview with Vogue, the actress confessed: “I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

Angelina explained that she started doing less film work “seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots.”

“We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

While the Oscar winner didn’t reveal why she took a step back from acting, the timing coincides with the end of her marriage to Brad.

Angelina has only taken on two lead roles since 2016, including 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and 2021’s Those Who Wish Me Dead.

She also had supporting roles in Marvel’s Eternals in 2021 and the 2020 film Come Away, and lent her voice to Disney’s The One and Only Ivan and the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4.

During the same interview with Vogue, Angelina said her children have saved her from going into a much darker place in recent years.

“I was 26 when I became a mother,” she said. “My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.

“Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”