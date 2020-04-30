Ana De Armas shares first photos with boyfriend Ben Affleck in special birthday post

They look very loved up

Ana De Armas shares first photos with boyfriend Ben Affleck in special...

Ana De Armas has shared her first photos with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The James Bond star turned 32 during lockdown in LA, although the actress clearly headed to a deserted area to celebrate the milestone with her beau.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In the loved up post Ana shared photos of herself wearing a birthday cake as she blew out candles, plus two loved up pics with her other half.

The couple have been snapped by paparazzi nearly everyday during lockdown, as the paid have been staying in Ben’s LA pad.

