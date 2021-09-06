Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick ‘taking time apart’ after recent Kourtney Kardashian drama

The couple have been dating since late last year

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are reportedly taking time apart.

The 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality star have been dating since late last year, but they are reportedly taking a break after Scott’s recent Instagram drama.

The Talentless founder was accused of throwing shade at his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau Travis Barker in an Instagram DM sent to Younes Bendjima – who dated Kourtney for over a year.

A source has since told E! News that Amelia is “very disappointed” in Scott and “let him know it”, and claimed the couple are now “spending time apart”.

The insider said: “They needed a break from one another, that was clear. They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

Goss.ie have contacted Amelia and Scott’s reps for comment.

According to a screenshot shared by Younes, Scott sent him a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing on a boat in Italy, and wrote: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, 28, replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Alongside the screenshot, Younes wrote: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

He later added: “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

A source close to Scott told E! News: “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message.”

Ad

“He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message. Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally. He regrets reaching out to him.”

The insider also claimed Scott is “still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

“He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out,” they said.

“He is bitter because he’s never seen Kourtney this serious about someone.”

“Kourtney doesn’t care and doesn’t want to deal with the drama,” the source added. “She thinks they both acted immaturely and has moved on from it.”

Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis since late last year, and the couple have been flaunting their romance on social media.

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Following her split from Scott, Kourtney dated Younes back in 2017 for over a year, and briefly reunited with him in 2019.